J.K. Simmons gets candid about working with Seth Rogen in 'Invincible S3'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The latest season of Prime Video’s original adult animation series, "Invincible S3", has been winning hearts all across. J.K. Simmons, the voice of Omni-Man, recently got candid about working with Seth Rogen, the voice behind Allen the Alien.

Highlighting the depth of Omni-Man’s dynamic with Allen the Alien, J.K. Simmons revealed, "Well, it's unexpected, I hope. And I'm always loath to even get close to any spoilers, but I loved the whole season, the whole third season, and exploring the relationship between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien that, you know, based on the first two seasons, you know, there was a continuing surprise to me. And also getting to play scenes with Seth Rogen was, you know, even though we were never in the room at the same time, I did get to respond to what Seth had already laid down a few times."

He further added, “Well, it's that inner turmoil, right? There's the alpha, the Viltrumite, the Omni-Man, and then he's sort of reluctantly feeling these tinges of humanity invading his being. And then, he spends a significant amount of time, basically in a very intimate one-on-one situation with Allen the Alien, of all beings. It was a really fun season to continue to explore what that brings out in Omni-Man/Nolan. Well, you're in a room with Allen the Alien/Seth Rogen. You either have to just listen to him never shutting up, or you have to get chatty in return. I love the way that, first of all, the plot brought us to that point and we really got to just kind of wallow in it, and see more, hear more, of Omni-Man philosophizing and justifying and arguing and even being funny from time to time."

Adding to the hype, J.K. Simmons also confirmed that the production for "Invincible Season 4" is already underway.

Developed by Robert Kirkman, "Invincible S3" features a stellar voice cast, including Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh.

