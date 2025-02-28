J&K: Properties of five Hizbul terrorists presently in PoJK seized in Ramban

Jammu, Feb 28 (IANS) J&K Police on Friday seized the properties of five Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists in J&K’s Ramban district who are presently in Pakistan occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Police said that it has seized immovable properties of five operatives of the proscribed terrorist group HM in the Gool area of Ramban district.

“The five terrorists presently in PoJK include Saraj Din (48) of Sangaldan, Reyaz Ahmed (45) of Dalwah, Farooq Ahmed (46) of Banj Bhimdassa, and Mohd Ashraf (50) and Mushtaq Ahmed (47) of Moila,” an official said.

He added they have crossed over to PoJK and are operating from there, adding that they were trying to sell these assets to fund militant activities.

“The seizure of immovable properties belonging to these five exfiltrated terrorists of the Gool area is a decisive step in dismantling terror funding networks and preventing the resurgence of militancy in the region,” he said.

He added that it sends a strong message to terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that their attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will not be tolerated.

“The security forces remain committed to ensuring long-term peace, stability and development in Jammu and Kashmir while taking firm action against those trying to destabilise the region,” he said.

The official said that the five terrorists crossed over to PoJK to receive arms training and carry out militant activities in India.

“The seizure order, issued by the sub-divisional police officer in Gool, prevents the sale, lease or any other form of transaction involving these properties without the permission of the Jammu and Kashmir Police or other designated authorities,” he added.

He said that the seizure will cut off a potential source of terror funding that would have been used to revive Hizbul Mujahideen’s influence in the region.

“The families of these individuals will now face legal and financial constraints, preventing them from providing indirect support to militant activities,” the official said.

Police said that carrying out the orders of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the security forces are trying to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance to terrorists.

