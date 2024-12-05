J&K Police seize vehicles of drug peddler in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 5 (IANS) Continuing their efforts to combat the drug menace, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday seized two vehicles of peddlers in Srinagar city.

A police statement said, “Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police in Srinagar have seized two vehicles acquired through proceeds of illegal narcotics trade. Srinagar Police have seized two vehicles, a Corolla bearing registration number DL4CNE 6086 and a BMW bearing registration number JK01AF-0047 in case FIR No. 36/2024 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Chanapora from the accused person namely Mudasir Ahmad Wani, son of Gulam Rasool Wani, resident of Stadium Colony, Chanapora."

Mudasir Ahmad Wani has already been arrested in a drug case a few days ago.

The seizure of vehicles acquired by illegal means through narcotics trafficking has been made under the provisions of the 68 NDPS Act, said the officials here.

The police in its statement reiterated its "commitment to eradicate the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking”.

On Wednesday, the police seized a property worth over Rs one crore belonging to a drug peddler.

Two days back a residential house worth Rs 5 crore was seized in Anantnag district belonging to another drug peddler.

The police investigation has revealed that drug peddlers acquired these properties through the proceeds of the illicit trade in narcotics and psychotropic substances, said the officials.

Security forces also suggest that the funds so generated through drug smuggling are used to support terrorism by luring youths to join the ranks of different terror outfits.

After terrorists increased their activities in the aftermath of peaceful people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, the Army, security forces and police have started an aggressive anti-terror campaign that targets terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and their sympathisers.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has chaired top-level security review meetings during the last two weeks wherein clear instructions were passed on to the security forces to completely dismantle the terror ecosystem in the union territory

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.