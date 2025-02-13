J&K Police seize house of terrorist harbourer in Kulgam

Srinagar, Feb 13 (IANS) The house of a person in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district was seized by police for providing shelter to terrorists, officials said here on Thursday.

A police statement said the residential house of Safdar Ali Dar in Modergam village of Kulgam district was seized for allegedly providing shelter to terrorists.

“The house was completely damaged during an encounter on July 6, 2024, in which a para commando and two terrorists were killed. Notably, a joint security operation was carried out last year in Modergam village, leading to an intense gunfight that resulted in the killing of Para Commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, as well as terrorists Adil Hussain Wani of Kutipora, Shopian and Faisal Bashir Lone of Kanipora, Shopian. Both terrorists were hiding in the said house when the encounter broke out," the statement mentioned.

"Police immediately reached the spot and officially seized the damaged house. A signboard was installed at the site, which reads: This is to inform the general public that the fully damaged residential house constructed over land under survey number 214, khasra number 360, registered in the name of Safdar Ali Dar of Modergam, Kulgam, has been frozen or seized under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” the statement read.

The notice further warns that no one is permitted to purchase the property, while the owner is prohibited from selling or leasing it.

This is the second such property seizure in Kulgam following encounters on the same day last year.

Another encounter took place on the same day, at Chinnigam Frisal village of Kulgam, where five militants and a soldier were killed. The property involved in that encounter was also recently seized by the police under similar provisions.

J&K Police have been attaching the properties of terrorists, their harbourers and sympathisers in the Valley as part of the strategy to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism that is sustained by over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of terrorists.

It is this apparently ‘invisible’ fighting force of the terrorists that makes their activities possible while cautioning them about the movements of the security forces and identifying ‘safe routes’ for the terrorists.

