J&K Lt governor reviews preparedness for G20 meeting

Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss preparations for G20 meeting at Srinagar.

Addressing the meeting, the Lt Governor said: "G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar."

He asked the departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the historic occasion a memorable one.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GoI (through virtual mode), Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, R.K. Goyal, financial commissioner (Home), Dilbag Singh, DGP, Special Secretary & Joint Secretaries from G20 Secretariat, besides other senior officers.

