J&K DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2025

Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday chaired a joint meeting with officers from Police, CRPF, ITBP, Traffic Police, Railways, and various security and intelligence agencies at Srinagar’s Police Control Room to review the overall security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra-2025.

Officials said that at the beginning of the meeting, the zonal IGsP briefed the chair on the proposed security arrangements for the conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025.

“The officers of CAPF and other SFs also briefed the chair, gave their feedback and emphasized the significance of effective coordination among the various forces. During the meeting, DGP J&K issued directions for implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also emphasized the importance of proactive measures in mitigating risks and ensuring the safety and security of the yatris.

“He also directed the field officers to intensify their efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem. The DGP instructed the officers to bolster security measures and mitigate potential risks by deploying Anti-Sabotage teams along the yatra routes," an official said.

The DGP also directed the officers to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities by utilizing advanced technologies and real-time monitoring of both pilgrimage routes.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to ensure the highest level of preparedness and coordination for the smooth and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025.

“The meeting was attended by Special DGP Coordination J&K S.J.M. Gillani, ADGP Hqrs J&K M.K. Sinha, ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar, IGsP of Kashmir & Jammu Zones, IG BSF Kashmir, IGP POS J&K, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, IGP Traffic J&K, IGP Railways J&K, IGP Security J&K, DIsG of CKR, SKR, SSB Srinagar, IRP Kashmir, Armed Kashmir, Personnel HQ & ITBP, and other senior officers," officials said.

This year's Amarnath Yatra will start on July 3 and conclude on August 9 on Raksha Bandhan festival coinciding the Shravan Purnima.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.