J&K ACB raids five offices of Patwaris in Jammu

Jammu, June 25 (IANS) J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday continued raids at the offices of five Patwaris (Revenue Clerks) in Jammu district in connection with a major land scam unearthed recently by the bureau.

Officials said that the raids are being carried out in Bhalwal and surrounding areas in Jammu district.

“These raids started yesterday and are continuing today. These raids are part of the ongoing investigation in a major land scam unearthed by the ACB recently.

“The places raided include Bhalwal, Seri, Kot, Barb and Amb Patwar Halqas”, officials said.

Officials added that records at these places have been seized during the course of these raids.

It must be mentioned that the ACB recently unearthed a nexus of land mafia operated by some revenue officials in league with other influential persons.

These land mafias usually operate by manipulating revenue records and then selling the same to buyers at exorbitant rates.

At most of these places, shopping complexes or residential complexes are constructed to multiple the gains of fraud and record manipulation.

