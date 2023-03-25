J&K: 1 killed, 6 injured in explosion in factory

Jammu, March 25 (IANS) One person was killed and six others were injured on Saturday in an explosion inside a factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal.

"The injured persons have been shifted to government college hospital in Jammu city. It is being ascertained whether the explosion occurred in a boiler or due to some explosive material," a source in the know of things said.

