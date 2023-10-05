Jimmy Sheirgill opens about one mistake he made as an actor

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill has shared that one mistake he regrets in his acting career is shedding his chocolate boy image and opting for intense roles.

The actor, who is now being seen in theNetflix series 'Choona', spoke candidly about his role in it, the character roles he has been doing over the years and a mistake he regrets making in his acting career.

Talking about a mistake he made in his acting career, he said, "I want to tell all the young actors of today that one should enjoy the image of a chocolate boy in their prime youth. Don't try to rush towards mature roles. Enjoy this phase as much because it will never come back. You will automatically move towards mature roles in your career. This is one mistake I made in my career that I was in a rush to change my chocolate boy image. And I regret doing that today."

Talking about performing character roles, he said, "I feel I stayed relevant for so many years in the industry because of the character roles. I was doing back to back romance, singing songs and one day I realised people would have enough of this now. That's when I decided to do character roles and I did films like 'Munna Bhai', 'A Wednesday', 'Tanu weds Manu' and it all started to make a difference for me. "

'Choona' is a heist comedy drama created, written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer.

It also features Ashim Gulati ,Arshad Warsi, Vikram Kochhar,Namit Das, Chandan Roy, Gyanendra Tripathi, Monika Panwar. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.