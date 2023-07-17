Jignesh Mevani appears in Assam court over alleged assault case

Ahmedabad, July 17 (IANS) Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday appeared before a local court in Assam’s Barpeta district.

He was summoned in connection with a case related to the alleged assault of a woman police official while in custody. Mevani, who arrived in Assam on Sunday night, appeared before the chief judicial magistrate’s court.

The Congress MLA alleged that he was being targeted with a ‘false, frivolous, and fabricated case’.

The case stems from an incident in April last year when a woman police officer, along with other senior officers, was escorting Mevani from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar.

Mevani was initially arrested on April 19 in Palanpur town, Gujarat, for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani’s advocate, Billal Hussain said that he had appeared in response to an appearance summons.

Mevani was unable to attend the previous hearing due to certain reasons. The court has scheduled the first hearing for August 5.

Subsequently, he was taken to Kokrajhar, where a case was registered against him.

On April 25, immediately after being granted bail in the tweet case, Mevani was arrested in the alleged assault case registered at Barpeta Road police station.

He was eventually granted bail by the Barpeta court on April 29.

