Jigar Saraiya on his new track 'Diamond Ni': 'Committed to making Gujarati music global'

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Singer Jigar Saraiya, who has launched his new track ‘Diamond Ni’, shared that he is committed to making Gujarati music global, and this fusion allowed us to experiment and create something truly unique.

Masterfully blending the rich textures of Gujarati folk music with modern pop, ‘Diamond Ni’ is all about appreciating the simple, natural beauty around us, wrapped in lively beats and an infectious melody.

Composed by the musical gems Sachin-Jigar, the track opens with a catchy hook that sets the tone for a toe-tapping and head-bobbing experience.

Speaking about the song, Jigar shared: “From the first time we heard the melody, we knew 'Diamond Ni' was special. We’re always committed to making Gujarati (music) global, and this fusion allowed us to experiment and create something truly unique. From the moment you press play, it grabs you by the soul and doesn’t let go. We hope it brings as much joy to listeners as it did to us while creating it.”

The song features vocals by Jigar and Aditya Gadhvi, who rocked the charts last year with ‘Khalasi’.

Sharing his excitement, Aditya commented, “Being part of ‘Diamond Ni’ and working alongside the maestros Sachin-Jigar has been an absolute thrill for me.”

“Priya Saraiya has written a beautiful song. Collaborating with such creative minds and bringing my own charm to this vibrant track has been a joyous experience. I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing this musical gem, making it a song that everyone can connect with,” added Aditya.

The heartfelt lyrics, penned by the talented Priya, speak directly to the soul and are a poetic ode to natural beauty, painting a picture of simplicity and admiration and making you see the world through a lens of unfiltered joy.

Meanwhile, Sachin-Jigar are known for their songs in movies like ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

