Jharkhand: NIA charge sheets two for extorting money for PLFI terror acts

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed extortion and conspiracy charges in a Special Court in Ranchi against two more accused in a case related to the revival of the terror group People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand and neighbouring states.

The second supplementary chargesheet in the case named Nilamber Gope alias Delga alias Dikal and Shiv Kumar Sahu, both hailing from district Khunti of Jharkhand, under section 120 B read with section 384 of IPC. They were also charged under Sections 13, 17, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that deal with raising funds for terrorist acts.

Shiv Kumar Sahu and Nilamber Gope had assisted other members of PLFI in collection of “levy” from businessmen by forwarding the PLFI threat pamphlets, channelising the extorted funds through customer service centres and banking channels, and providing the mobile numbers of contractors and businessmen engaged in development work in the state of Jharkhand to other PLFI cadres.

NIA investigations have established the involvement of both the accused, identified as members of the PLFI, and their involvement in the case registered suo motu by the agency on October 11, 2023.

The case relates to the involvement of PLFI cadres in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, businessmen, etc. in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

The PLFI members had also conspired to commit various terrorist activities, including murders, arson and violent attacks, to create terror among the public, especially businessmen and contractors, with the aim of reviving and strengthening the organisation in these states.

