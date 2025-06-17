Jharkhand HC directs state to expedite land survey using modern technology

Ranchi, June 17 (IANS) The Jharkhand High Court has directed the state government to accelerate the land survey process using modern technology, expressing concern over the long-pending status of land record updates in the state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice Rajesh Shankar issued the directive on Tuesday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Gokul Chand, seeking a comprehensive land survey and updated land records in Jharkhand.

The court sought details on the state’s progress in adopting modern technology for the survey process.

In response, the state government informed the bench that it is taking proactive steps by sending three teams to Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka to study and understand advanced land survey methods being implemented there.

The government added that one team had already participated in a recent conference on land survey technologies held in Andhra Pradesh. Based on the knowledge gained, the state plans to adopt a technology-driven approach to expedite the land survey work, it said.

Taking note of the state’s efforts, the bench stressed the need for urgency and directed the government to speed up the implementation of modern techniques. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 16, by which time the government is expected to submit an update on the progress made.

According to the PIL, the last comprehensive land survey in Jharkhand was conducted in 1932, and although efforts resumed in 1975, the work remains incomplete even after decades.

The petition highlights that outdated land records are causing significant difficulties for farmers and fueling a rise in land disputes.

During an earlier hearing, the state government had informed the court that survey work has been completed in two districts -- Latehar and Lohardaga. However, the process is hampered by a shortage of skilled personnel, particularly Amin posts, many of which remain vacant.

Taking serious note of the staffing shortfall, the court had earlier directed the Principal Secretary of the Department of Land Revenue and Reforms to file an affidavit detailing when the vacant positions, including that of Amins, would be filled, and when the outdated survey technology would be upgraded.

