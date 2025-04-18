Jharkhand CM to lead high-level delegation to Spain, Sweden to attract foreign investment

Ranchi, April 18 (IANS) In a bid to attract foreign investments, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will embark on a week-long official tour of Spain and Sweden from April 19 to April 26.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior government officials and key bureaucrats.

Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, reached New Delhi from Ranchi on Thursday evening via a special aircraft, ahead of the official visit.

On April 19, the 11-member delegation will travel from New Delhi to Madrid, the capital of Spain.

The delegation includes Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Principal Secretary to the CM Avinash Kumar, Secretary of Industries Arava Rajkamal, Director of Industries Sushant Gaurav, and other senior officials.

The visit aims to showcase Jharkhand as an emerging destination for global investors by highlighting the state’s industrial potential, abundant natural resources, and investor-friendly policies.

As per the official itinerary, the delegation will hold a series of high-level meetings and presentations.

On April 21, the team will engage in discussions with representatives of leading companies based in Madrid. On April 22, a focused round of meetings will take place with stakeholders from Spain’s mining and steel sectors.

On April 23, in Barcelona, the delegation will hold talks with representatives from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture to explore potential collaborations in agri-tech and sustainable farming.

On April 25, the team will head to Gothenburg, Sweden, where a crucial meeting is scheduled with companies operating in the clean energy sector.

On April 26, one-on-one meetings will be held between Jharkhand government officials and prospective entrepreneurs and investors.

This marks the first international visit by any delegation under the 'Hemant Soren 2.0' government.

During the visit, the delegation will present the state's Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, showcase development projects, and highlight the state’s readiness to support foreign ventures through policy incentives and infrastructure support.

The delegation is expected to return to Jharkhand on April 27.

