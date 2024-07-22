Jessica Simpson gushes about sister Ashlee’s return to music stage

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson is thrilled about her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross’s return to the stage.

Jessica celebrated Ashlee's return as a solo music artist in a series of video clips shared on Instagram.

The post featured clips of Ashlee, 39, singing her hit songs 'LaLa', 'L.O.V.E.', and 'Pieces of Me' at the West Hollywood, California, nightclub Evita, reports 'People' magazine.

Jessica wrote in the caption: "I woke up this mornin’ cryin’ like a fan girl nerd sister watchin’ this from last night. You are a f-----’ rockstar Ash! You looked, sounded and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC."

"What a beautiful moment with all of your backup singers (the entire crowd)…CHILLS," she continued.

"You were born for this! Make a record asap! Let’s tour together and take the kids! I am so proud to be your sister!!! You are INCREDIBLE! @ashleesimpsonross," she added.

According to 'People', Ashlee, who is a mother of three and married Evan Ross in August 2014, was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, 'Autobiography'.

The album was released on July 20, 2004. To mark the milestone, she also released an expanded anniversary edition of the project with three bonus tracks recently.

Her recent show marked the first time Ashlee performed onstage as a solo artist in many years.

She released three albums in the early 2000s, with 'Autobiography' followed by 'I Am Me' in 2005 and 'Bittersweet World' in 2008, before stepping away from the music scene.

