Jennifer Winget on how to impress a date: By having a very interesting conversation

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Renowned television actress Jennifer Winget believes having an interesting conversation can help in impressing her date.

Asked how she impresses the person she’s going on a date with, Jennifer told IANS: “By having a very interesting conversation.”

The actress was at the Magnum lounge at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, revealed the biggest fashion mistakes she has ever made and the outfit she regrets.

Jennifer said: “So many of them. Especially early in my career, I had no idea what I was doing with my make-up, with my clothes. I was just kind of, but that's how you learn, right? I don't remember any one particular outfit, but man, I've made mistakes.”

How would she describe your fashion style from before to now?

“I didn't really have that much style, but I think over a period of years, you know, you watch and you learn and you grow, and I think now I'm more into sustainable chic, and I try to keep it as minimalistic as possible,” said the actress.

The actress said that she loves “vintage” fashion.

When it comes to fashion, her on screen persona has no effect on her personal choices.

“When I'm playing a character, it's the character's outfit, not Jennifer's outfit. If I'm playing a lawyer, I have to dress accordingly, but I don't dress like that in real life. Although, you know, there are some, sometimes there are similarities, but mostly they're very different from each other.”

Jennifer, who is one of highest-paid television actresses, started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut in 2002 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

She gained recognition for her roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sangam and Dill Mill Gayye. Winget established herself as an actress with her portrayal of Kumud Sundari Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in the psychological thriller series Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in romantic drama series Bepannah.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.