Jennifer Winget gives a peep into ‘stillness & stills’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Popular television star Jennifer Winget has shared a picture of herself all dolled up in a black suit.

The actress shared a few pictures on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a couch and posing dressed in a black formal suit paired with some gold neck chains. She completed her look with beach curls and nude make-up. The second picture the actress shared was a blurry monochrome photograph.

She captioned it: “Between stillness & stills”.

Earlier this month, Jennifer took a break from her erratic schedule and spent some time in the silence of nature.

Taking to Instagram, dropped a motley of images where she was seen wearing a blue bikini and meditating amid the backdrop of a mountain.

To caption the post, the actress wrote: "Everything, Everywhere, all @once!!"

Winget began her journey in acting as a child artist with the 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'. She made her television debut in 2002 with 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. The children's fantasy adventure television show featuring Vishal Solankee and Hansika Motwani.

The Mumbai born 39-year-old actress, has essayed the roles of Simran in 'Kkusum', Preeti in 'Kkoi Dil Mein Hai', Sneha Bajaj Gill in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Natasha in 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa', Svetlana in 'Kahin To Hoga', and Ganga Bhatia in 'Sangam'.

It was her role in 'Dill Mill Gayye', a medical drama, that helped her gain major stardom.

The sequel to the show 'Sanjivani - A Medical Boon' also featured her former husband Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Karan Wahi and Mohnish Bahl.

Apart from fiction, Jennifer has also worked in reality shows.

She was named as the winner of 'Zara Nach Ke Dikha 1'.

The actress also hosted a gamut of shows including names such as 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala', 'Laughter Ke Phatke', and 'Dekh India Dekh'.

Her latest work includes the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’. The web series weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.