Jennifer Aniston opens up on using faux-tega bag in protest scene from ‘The Morning Show’

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston has opened up on the authenticity of her Bottega bag which she was carrying during a protest scene when oil was thrown at her.

A video shared by Entertainment Tonight from the Primetime Emmys red carpet shows Jen talking about the bag, and revealing that the bag was made from faux leather, and wasn’t real at all.

She said, “It was a faux-tega bag, secret’s out. I feel like I got more concerned about the Bottega bag than myself”..

The clip of Jen getting oil thrown at her spread across social media in no time leaving the fans concerned. However, it later turned out to be a scene from her streaming show ‘The Morning Show’ which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

The show follows the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news program. After allegations of sexual misconduct, the male co-anchor of the program is forced off the show.

In the show, Jen essays the role of Alexandra ‘Alex’ Levy, who co-hosts the titular news show. The series has received numerous accolades, including 27 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, ten Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and nine Golden Globe Award nominations.

Aniston won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and has received many SAG and Primetime Emmy award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

When asked what her character the journalist Alex from the show would ask Jennifer Aniston, the actress said, “How do you handle all the bull****? That’s too meta for me”.

‘The Morning Show’ touches upon the aspects of #MeToo movement, the Covid-19 pandemic, racial inequality, the Capitol insurrection, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.