Jenna Ortega has her own ideas for upcoming season of ‘Wednesday’

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Jenna Ortega, who is awaiting the release of the 2nd season of her hit streaming show ‘Wednesday’, has shared that she presented the ideas of the 2nd season of the show to the executive producer, and director of the show, Tim Burton.

The actress recalled that she met Tim Burton a couple of days before ‘Wednesday’ came out, and talked about the potential of season 2 and what they wanted to do. He told her to write down some ideas for the second season of the show.

Jenna appeared on the chat show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and said, “I said, ‘Okay, I got you’. I was feverishly scribbling in my journal for a week and when I met with him and opened up my journal and presented these ideas he just placed the script of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ on my journal”.

Both ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and some episodes of ‘Wednesday’ are directed by Tim Burton. The actress also revealed how Tim offered her a part in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’.

The actress shared, “I remember hearing about ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ because the writers for ‘Wednesday’ are the writers for the film as well. So, I heard about that and I was so excited about that. I congratulated them and then I just kind of forgot about it. Went about my career”.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is an American fantasy comedy horror film, and a sequel to ‘Beetlejuice’. It also stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprising their roles alongside new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

Jenna further mentioned, “TIm told me, ‘There is no pressure, but I think there is a part for you in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’. But again if you don't want to do it it's up to you’, I just said, ‘Okay thanks Tim’. Got in my car and then 10 minutes later I pulled over on the side of PCH”.

“PCH is not somewhere you want to pull up to the side to, but I sat on the rocks in front of the water, and I just read the script for an hour, and then I called my team and said, ‘I can't tell you what I am agreeing to but I am agreeing to it. I’m not available from this time to this time’, it was that quick”, she added.

