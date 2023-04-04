JD-U comes up with posters featuring Red Fort to hit back at BJP

Patna, April 4 (IANS) The Muslim holy month of Ramzan is noted for being political significant in Bihar. It was in the Ramzan last year when the screenplay of the second Mahagathbandhan government was scripted when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar went to RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence for the Iftar party and the government was finally changed in the months of August.

Now, JD-U MLC Khalid Anwar invited Nitish Kumar as a chief guest in the Iftar party in his official residence in Phulwarisharif in Patna and in the background of the stage was the Red Fort, while the caption read: "People of Bihar are along with you. The country is waiting for you, Ramzan Mubarak."

With this, the JD-U has given a message that Nitish Kumar is eyeing hoisting the national flag next year from the Red Fort.

Earlier in the day, Anwar had placed the posters of Nitish Kumar with the background of the Red Fort in the streets of Patna.

Nitish Kumar himself has denied several times in the past that he had no wish of becoming the Prime Minister. Even Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed in the Assembly that neither does he have a wish to become Chief Minister of Bihar nor does Nitish Kumar have a wish to become the Prime Minister.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the Nawada rally on Sunday, claimed that Nitish Kumar's wish to become Prime Minister would not be fulfilled as there is no vacancy for the post. The Red Fort poster could the JD-U's riposte to the BJP and Amit Shah.

