Javed Akhtar speaks about lingering pain of not getting to collaborate with Mohammed Rafi

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has seen it and done it all. However, there’s one thing he missed out on, collaborating with the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

Javed recently attended an event in the city with veteran actor Jeetendra, and spoke about how he never got to collaborate with the late singer. The veteran screenwriter said that although he was a part of the industry during the prime of Mohammed Rafi, he wasn’t working in the capacity of a lyricist. He was writing scripts for films, which were turning out to be blockbusters.

He said, “When he was in this world, I couldn't write songs. I was in the film industry but I was a script writer. But I couldn't write songs for him. So this desire remained in my heart that Rafi bhai should have also got to know me”.

Javed Akhtar worked in tandem with Salim Khan as the legendary screenwriting pair Salim-Javed. However, the two split after Javed decided to take a solo route, and to diversify his skills with lyrics.

The veteran screenwriter lavished praise on Mohammed Rafi, as he said, “Rafi sahab’s voice has always been in our hearts, but these people listen to his voice and teach it to others. And they have been doing it for many years. Even after 40-50 years, people still remember his voice. I can't name one favorite song, there are many. I can tell you at least 5-10 songs. Because I feel it is impossible to find such perfection. Like, ‘Jaan Ke Liye Deewana’, ‘Meri Duniya Mein Tum Aayi’, a whole song was used in the grain of his voice in whisper”.

He further mentioned that a society, which respects its artists is a healthy society, as he said, “I would like to say that it is a matter of great joy that when we give respect to our artists, it proves that we are civilized. What these people are doing is proof of their civilization. A civilized society remembers its artists and respects them”.

“It's a very good thing. If you respect your artists, it means you are doing good as a society. This is your praise that you respect your artists. This shows where we are. If a society doesn't respect its artists, then something is wrong”, he added.

