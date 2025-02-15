‘Jatadhara’ starts production with muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The muhurat ceremony for the upcoming movie ‘Jatadhara’ was held at a temple in Hyderabad on Saturday. The ceremony was performed with great fanfare, and the film's journey officially began with the chief guests clap given by director Harish Shankar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Producer Ravi Shankar, director Venky Atluri, director Mohana Indraganti, Shilpa Shirodhkar and others marking a sweet and auspicious start to the project.

'Jatadhara' is touted to be an action-packed, suspenseful movie, and promises to leave the viewers spellbound with its stunning visual representation of Jatadhara captivating traditional mythology with a fresh supernatural twist starring Sudheer Babu.

Talking about the project, Sudheer Babu said, “I'm thrilled to start this new journey. It's a great honor to be a part of Jatadhara. I'm excited to bring this character to life. The script seamlessly blends our rich mythological beliefs with scientific facts. The intersection of these two worlds will bring a great new experience to the audience and I believe it will leave a lasting impact on audiences. Let's get rolling”.

Sudheer Babu, who made his acting debut with a supporting role in Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, produced by his sister-in-law Manjula Ghattamaneni, has been working in the industry for the past 15 years. His first film in a leading role was ‘Siva Manasulo Sruthi’. It was a remake of Tamil film ‘Siva Manasula Sakthi’.

He tasted success with the horror comedy film, ‘Prema Katha Chitram’. In 2015, he played the lead role in three films, ‘Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini’, ‘Mosagallaku Mosagadu’, and ‘Bhale Manchi Roju’. His 2017 film ‘Samanthakamani’ was a commercial success

The muhurat ceremony of ‘Jatadhara’ was also attended by presenters from Zee Studios, Umesh K.R. Bansal, and Prerna V. Arora, marking the beginning of this exciting project.

