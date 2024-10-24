Jason Gillespie opens up about frustrations and future as Pakistan head coach

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has expressed his frustrations regarding the evolving dynamics of his role within the Pakistan cricket team. After being recently removed from the selection panel alongside captain Shan Masood, Gillespie acknowledged that the scope of his position "wasn't what he signed up for," yet he remains committed to adapting and supporting the team.

"I think there's always frustrations from time to time," Gillespie said, in an interview with Sky Sports. "For me, when I came on board with Pakistan cricket, I was told there was a long-term plan, and we need to make sure our communication is spot on. I made that a real focus and so you can get frustrated if those things aren't done how you would like.

"It wasn't what I signed up for, I'll be completely honest. But this is one of those situations in which you just need to go with the flow. As I said, I'm in a different environment and things are done differently. One can agree or disagree with how things are done, but ultimately I'm here to help the Pakistan team do well, help the players get better, and improve. So I've put all my focus and energy into that," Gillespie said.

His comments reflect a growing concern within the team structure, particularly after Pakistan's disappointing innings defeat to England in the first Test, which triggered a change in the selection panel for the third time since Gillespie's arrival.

The former Australian fast bowler emphasised the need for clarity and communication, noting that he had not been consulted regarding the squad for the second Test or the type of pitch prepared for the match. "A lot's changed. Since I've been involved, we're already on our third selection panel. These are the things you just have to take it all in your stride understand that we're in a different environment and go with the flow. I ask a lot of questions and ask for clarity, which as head coach I'm well within my rights to ask.

"Lots of things change in Pakistan at the drop of a hat. You just sort of take that in your stride and understand that this is the environment you're in. I've got to always remember that I'm a foreigner in Pakistan and I've got to respect that and that things are probably done differently from what I'm used to or what I expect in the environment I've come from in Australia. So not saying one way is the right way or the wrong way or whatever, it's just different and you just have to adjust and adapt."

Despite the upheaval, Gillespie remains optimistic about his role and the team's potential. He praised captain Masood for his leadership qualities, calling him "the epitome of calm," and reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a supportive environment for the players.

"I'm very protective of players and very protective of staff I work with and just want to make sure that the environment that we're trying to create is a safe space for everyone and if that gets eroded then that can lead to a bit of frustration.

Addressing concerns about star batsman Babar Azam's form, Gillespie expressed his unwavering confidence in the talented player. "What I will say is that Babar is a fine player. He's had a bit of a lean patch, but I don't think there are many great players around who have never had a lean patch. I'm very confident Babar will be back scoring a lot of runs for Pakistan in all formats. He's just too good a player, works really hard at his game, and is very precise with his preparation. I fully expect him to have a huge role going forward in the next little while for Pakistan."

