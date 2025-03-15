Jasmine Sandlas joins hands with French Montana for ‘Rolla Rolla’

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Producer Gaurang Doshi unveiled the song “Rolla Rolla” featuring French Montana, Mohamed Ramadan, Jasmine Sandlas, and DJ Shadow Dubai.

French Montana, a Moroccan-American rap icon said: "I'm beyond thrilled to be part of this track. Music is a universal language that connects people across ages and cultures, and Rolla Rolla embodies that perfectly. It’s a banger that will have everyone moving!"

The track delivers a sonic experience that defies musical boundaries. It is directed by filmmaker Ruel Dausan Varindani and co-produced by Niti Agarwal.

Rusha & Blizza and DJ Shadow Dubai have infused soul-stirring melodies to the peppy dance track.

Jasmine Sandlas said: "This song is more than just music—it’s a bridge between Bollywood and the global music scene. The collaboration is larger than life, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it!"

Talking about the song, producer Gaurang Doshi said: "Music unites, and Rolla Rolla embodies that spirit. Bringing together French Montana’s rap finesse, Mohamed Ramadan’s Middle Eastern charisma, Jasmine Sandlas’ Punjabi soul, Rusha and Blizza’s electrifying beats and their composition along with DJ Shadow Dubai was a dream realized. This is a global anthem for the ages."

Mohamed Ramadan, Egypt’s megastar, shared that the energy of Rolla Rolla is simply infectious.

“It’s the perfect fusion of East and West, bringing together diverse sounds and cultures. Being part of this powerhouse collaboration was an incredible experience!"

DJ Shadow Dubai, one of UAE’s top DJs and producers, exclaimed, "This track is a vibe for every generation. We have a banger of a party anthem for 2025!"

Under Gaurang Doshi’s leadership and Madhu Bhandari’s backing, the label continues to push boundaries and redefine musical collaborations.

Rolla Rolla is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.