Janhvi Kapoor shares Karan Johar's message for 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently appeared on the 'Superstar Singer 3' shared a special video message from filmmaker Karan Johar for the contestant Shubh Sutradhar, in which the director expressed his admiration for the latter's incredible talent.

The new episode of the kids singing reality show is titled 'Qawwali Nights'.

Janhvi appeared on the show to promote her latest movie, 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', and singer Richa Sharma, promoted her song 'Mirza', from the movie 'Maidaan'.

Among the captivating performances, 14-year-old Shubh from Siliguri, West Bengal, left everyone in awe with his rendition of 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri' from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. He performed alongside his team captain, Arunita Kanjilal.

Captivated by the performance, Janhvi said: "I feel so lucky to be a part of this amazing show where I get to hear such incredibly talented young singers. It was truly out of this world. Arunita, your performance was so emotional and amazing. I was deeply moved."

Janhvi then shared a video message from KJo for Shubh.

In the video, Karan said: "Firstly, I'm sorry that I couldn't be there in person as I'm currently in New York. Thank you all so much for the incredible support you're showing for our movie, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'. I'm a huge fan of this show, and especially of you, Shubh. The way you sang 'Ve Kamleya' from my movie made me a huge fan of yours and won my heart."

Deeply moved, Shubh expressed his gratitude to 'Superstar Singer 3', the captains, and super judge Neha Kakkar for providing him with this platform and helping him gain recognition worldwide.

Shubh also thanked Karan for his encouraging words and expressed his dream of singing live for him someday.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.