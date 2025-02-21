Jammu: Rural women from 19 states showcase their skills in 'Saras Livelihood Fair'

Jammu, Feb 21 (IANS) A ten-day Saras Livelihood Fair, organised at the city's art centre by the Rural Development Department saw wide array of handicrafts and other products made by the women entrepreneurs, particularly from the rural belts of the country.

The fair, dubbed as ‘Mini India’, saw a celebration of cultural diversity and self-reliance as women workers from more than 19 states showcased their skills.

The extensive collection of handicrafts made by rural women not only earned the praise of fair visitors but also found many dedicated customers, as they purchased many hand-made products.

The women entrepreneurs, including those from Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir, expressed gratitude for various schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. They said that because of these schemes, they have been able to come out of their homes and showcase their art and skills.

Eliciting a common view, they said that such exposure was giving them a sense of empowerment.

Joshna from Tripura told IANS that there are 30 women in her group and she came to Jammu for the first time.

“The status of women has now changed to a great extent. Women no longer stay within the four walls, they are going to foreign countries. PM Modi is doing good work for them,” she said.

Neeta Devi of Jammu said that she is running self-help group named 'Krishna', which sells rice, turmeric, chilli and spices.

She said that "250 sisters are associated with us".

"They have contributed a lot. We are getting a lot of benefits from this scheme. Because of PM Modi, our economic condition has improved. Our sisters have got a lot of employment."

Sama, a woman from Kashmir, said that before becoming a member of the self-help group, she did not have any market, hence the prices of the products were also not good.

“After joining this scheme, I got a chance to showcase my skills. Those who do not have money can also show their skills now,” she said.

She further stated, "Because of the scheme, we got money, we got the market, and our demand has also been fulfilled. We are very thankful for this scheme. Through this, we also get a chance to go outside our state. We do our own selling and marketing.”

