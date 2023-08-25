Jammu court frames charges against 24 in SI recruitment scam

Jammu, Aug 25 (IANS) A court in Jammu on Friday framed charges against 24 persons in the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.



Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Anjum Ara framed the chargesagainst24 persons, including a BSF officer named Karnail Singh, in the SIrecruitmentscam.

As per the prosecution case, vide letter No. GAD-VIG0COMP/285/2022-04-GAD dated 08.07.2022, Mohammad Usman Khan, Deputy Secretary, conveyed the decision of the J&K government for an investigation by the CBI into the allegations of irregularities in the written examination for SI's posts in the J&K Police conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on the basis of a report of the inquiry committee constituted by the J&K government.

Perusal of the report prima facie revealed criminal conspiracy among officials of JKSSB; M/s Merit Trac Bengaluru; beneficiary candidates and other accused persons causing gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for SI's posts in J&K Police.

Accordingly, a regular case was registered against the accused persons under Sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

After hearing the arguments, the CJM observed, “Prima facie it appears that the accused have substantively committed the offences under Sections 420, 201, 411 of the IPC as such and are required to be charged for the offences.

"Therefore, prima facie commission of offences under Sections 120-B read with 420, 408, 201, 411 of the IPC are clearly found established against the accused persons. They are accordingly charged for commission of offences."

