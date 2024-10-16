Jaideep on Vijay Varma’s role in 'IC 814': 'Sitting in one seat for whole film is not easy'

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, who have known each other since their formative years at the FTII, have always shared a deep admiration for each other’s work. In their recent interview, the duo reminisced about their time at the institute and how their bond has grown over the years.

Vijay shared how Jaideep has always supported him, saying, "He has been a part of every film screening and premiere I’ve ever had". Their friendship, built on years of shared experiences and mutual respect, shines through as they speak fondly of one another. When asked about his favourite performance of Vijay, Jaideep expressed his admiration for several characters of Vijay Varma that he loves and admires.

He said, "'Gully Boy', I loved it, every single frame, 'Dahaad'. But in 'IC814' what I realized, it's so difficult to play it, you know why, because in the whole film you are sitting on one seat, it's not easy to handle that job that you are sitting on the chair and shooting for 6-7 Episodes, and I didn't realized this while watching it, it's not easy to play that character".

The camaraderie between Vijay and Jaideep is evident, not just in their conversations but also in the way they support each other’s journeys in the industry. As they continue to carve their paths in cinema, their friendship remains a testament to the bonds formed during their early days at FTII, proving that true connections last well beyond the screen. Vijay Varma will be seen next in the upcoming films ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ and ‘Matka King’. Meanwhile, Jaideep will be next seen in the much-anticipated sequel of Prime Video India's crime show ‘Paatal Lok season 2'.

