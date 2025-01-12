Jaideep Ahlawat reveals the most endearing quality of his ‘Paatal Lok’ character

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is awaiting the release of the second season of the superhit streaming show ‘Paatal Lok’, has shared an endearing quality of his lead character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the show.

The actor spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of the show, and shared that the story has progressed two years in time.

He told INAS, “I think the important factor is that the story has already gone two and a half years ahead. It's not like they have stopped where we left off in the first season, their life has also gone ahead. Some things have changed and some have not. Some things are exactly the same as they were. So, Hathi Ram Chaudhary still sits on the same chair. So, nothing has changed for him in the outside world. Some things, of course, have changed in the house”.

He further mentioned, “Some relationships have become better. But his basic nature is still the same. But in the story, a lot of new challenges come up. It feels like the experience he had from the old story is coming in handy here, but it's getting smaller. Something has become bigger than that. I think his basic quality is that he has to know the truth, whether he can do something about it or not. He is determined to know the truth. A lot of things will be revealed in season 2”.

‘Paatal Lok’ revolves around a cynical cop, played by Jaideep, who gets assigned to investigate a high-profile case. As he gets caught in the investigation, he gets dragged into the darker realms of the underworld. The series is inspired by traditional concepts of Swarg, Dharti and Paatal (heaven, earth and the hell), as metaphors for the different classes of India.

The second season of the show is set to drop on Prime Video on January 17.

