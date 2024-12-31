Jahnvi-Shikar to Tamannaah-Vijay: Most Awaited Bollywood Weddings of 2025

Mumbai, Dec 31(IANS) When it comes to weddings, only selected B-town couple like Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Aditi Rao-Siddhartha made headlines in 2024.

However, 2025 seems to be more promising when it comes to taking the plunge. There are several Bollywood couples including Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya and Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad who might tie the knot this year. Here is a list of celebrity couples who could get married in 2025

Janhvi-Shikhar

It is no secret that B-town diva Jhanvi Kapoor has been dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya for quite some time now. Touted to be childhood sweethearts, these two have been going steady for some time now. In-fact Janhvi was also seen wearing a pendant with the name 'Shikhar' on it. If the reports are to be believed, the lovebirds parted ways after Janhvi entered Bollywood, but eventually found their way back to each other. Not just her, but Janhvi's entire clan reportedly adores Shikhar. Going by the latest buzz, Janhvi and Shikhar are likely to exchange wedding vows by the end of 2025. Although, no official announcement has been made till now.

Tamannaah-Vijay

Another B-town couple that has been painting the town red with their romance is Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma. For the unversed, the duo fell for one another during the shooting of their film, *Lust Stories 2 back in 2023.* As soon as things got a little serious they decided to make their relationship public. The duo is often seen speaking about each other during interviews and making public appearances while holding hands. Ever since the news of their relationship surfaced, fans have been wondering when Tamannaah and Vijay will be getting married. While speculations regarding the same were doing rounds for some time now, a recent report in 123Telugu asserted that Tamannaah and Vijay are slated to tie the knot in 2025 itself. Furthermore, it is also speculated that the couple is already looking for a luxurious apartment for themselves.

Hrithik-Saba

Hrithik Roshan found love for the second time in actress and musician, Saba Azad. They started going out back in 2022 and since then they have been very open about their affair. From walking the red carpets together to enjoying dinner dates to cheering each other on social media, these two have been giving couple goals. Now, the latest reports claim that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad might be getting married soon. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement. For those who do not know, Hrithik Roshan was initially married to his childhood sweetheart Sussanne Khan, daughter of former actor Sanjay Khan. The estranged couple are parents to two sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshain. Despite being married, they are often seen enjoying each other's company.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon has been garnering a lot of praise for her recent performances in Do Patti, alongside Kajol. Despite never talking about her dating life openly, the diva is said to be seeing UK-based businessman, Kabir Bahia. It was also reported that Kriti even celebrated her birthday with him in Greece. Aside from this, Kriti and Kabir are often seen spending time with each other's family. Now, it remains to be seen if these two end up exchanging wedding vows in 2025.

Shraddha-Rahul

Last but not least, Shraddha Kapoor is another actress who stays in the news due to her personal life. Over the years, the Stree actress has made a lot of headlines because of her alleged linkup with co-stars, but most recently she is known to have been dating screenwriter Rahul Mody. While the couple has been tightlipped about their relationship, a lot has been written about these two. Not too long ago, it was being asserted that Shraddha and Rahul had decided to go their separate ways, however, the rumor mills were put to rest when they were once again seen together recently. Now, it is being said that the lovebirds are expected to take the plunge in 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.