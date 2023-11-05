Jad Hadid recounts horrifying incident involving his daughter on ‘Temptation Island India’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Jad Hadid, who is currently seen in 'Temptation Island India', told a moving story about how his two-year old daughter Cattleya, accidentally fell into a deep pool and was left unable to breathe.

‘Temptation Island India’ is hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. The show is all about discussing the personal life of couples. It witnesses a series of games between couples, and a few hot singles in a huge villa to finally take home the trophy and prize money.

On the reality show, Jad unveiled a terrifying story that evoked a whirlwind of emotions among the contestants. It was a tale of love, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to family.

Just two months ago, in a picturesque corner of Turkey, Jad faced a harrowing ordeal that continues to haunt him. The trauma was etched into his soul when his daughter Cattleya, accidentally tumbled into a deep pool during a brief moment when he was away, leaving her unable to breathe.

"One of the most horrifying moments of my life was in Turkey when my daughter accidentally fell in the deep side of the pool, and I was not around that time and she was drowning. I reached at the right moment and saved her. But god forbid if something would have happened to her I would've killed myself there,” said Jad.

In that heart-stopping moment, time itself seemed to come to a standstill, and Jad felt as though he was losing not just his daughter but his entire world. The sheer horror of the situation was overwhelming, and it triggered a cataclysm of emotions within him.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan will be seen in the new episode, wherein he will be conducting a fun task. The show airs onJioCinema.

