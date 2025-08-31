Jacob Elordi says he has channelled his entire existence into his role of Frankenstein

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi has shared insights on his role of Frankenstein. The actor essays the role of the Creature in the upcoming film ‘Frankenstein’ directed by Guillermo del Toro.

Jacob has said that his version of Frankenstein is "more me than I am", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 28-year-old actor recently explained that he channelled his entire existence into his role for the titular character. Speaking at a press junket for the film at Venice Film Festival on Saturday, he said, "I always waited for the movie to be done in the right conditions, both creatively in terms of achieving the scope that it needed for me to make it different, to make it at a scale that you could reconstruct the whole world”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, on his deeply personal connection to his character, he said, “It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into. From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is in that character. And in so many ways, the creature that’s on screen in this movie is the sort of purest form of myself. He’s more me than I am”.

The actor spent up to 10 hours a day in the make-up chair getting ready to play the creature. He told ‘Variety’, "There’s so many different layers to the costume. When he’s born, he’s wearing nearly nothing. His chest is open and his head is high. Then, as he starts to experience pain, as we do as a teenager, he starts to hunch his shoulders. And as an adult, he closes off”.

Elordi also revealed his golden retriever Layla was with him on set and she wasn't scared by his costume and prosthetics.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.