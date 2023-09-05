Jackie Shroff thanks Subhash Ghai & parents for their guidance on Teacher’s Day

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, remembering the lessons he received from both his parents as well as his mentor, the acclaimed director Subhash Ghai, thanked them for their guidance and wished them 'Happy Teacher’s Day’, as gratitude.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared several pictures of himself with both his parents as well as with Subhash Ghai and captioned the post: “From my first life lessons from my parents and brother to the unforgettable guidance on set with Subhash Ghai, I’ve come a long way."

“My teachers will always have a special respect in my heart for moulding me into the person I am today. Happy Teacher’s Day. Thank You,” he added.

The veteran actor, who is renowned for his roles in films such as ‘Border’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri’, ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Agni Sakshi’ too was a novice once, and hasn’t shied away from admitting this.

In particular, he has regarded the filmmaker as his guide who helped him carve his way into the industry from his humble beginnings with the film ‘Hero’ in 1983, which established the 66-year old-actor into the big name he is today.

But alongside Subhash Ghai, the actor would not exclude his parents or his brother.

He added various old pictures of his childhood where he was seen with his mother, father, and brother, as well as younger pictures of himself with his parents all in black and white.

The post also included several other photos from his younger days from the 1980’s and early 1990’s with his mother.

Fans and netizens appreciated this gesture of the actor who sent out various emojis as well as thanked the actor, acknowledging his humble nature.

Currently, Jackie Shroff was seen in ‘Jailer’ starring superstar Rajinikanth, and will next be seen in the Malayalam movie ‘Chila Nerangalil Chila’ and the Hindi film ‘Baap’.

