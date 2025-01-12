Jackie Shroff celebrates 24 years of his film “Farz”

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) As his film “Farz” clocked 24 years in Hindi cinema since its release on Sunday, actor Jackie Shroff celebrated the moment and shared a glimpse of some memorable scenes from the movie.

Jackie, who essayed the role of the antagonist Gawa Firozi in the 2001 film, took to his Instagram stories on Sunday morning. He shared some scenes from the film, which also stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

The glimpse had Jackie’s mouthing lines such as “Tere bhi passport ki taiyaari ho gayi hai” and “Meri maut ko teri ko dekhne ka intezaar hai. Aur main apne maut ko na umeed nahi kar sakta.” among many others.

For the caption he wrote: “#24yearsoffarz” and tagged Sunny and Preity in the post.

“Farz”, an action thriller, was directed by Raj Kanwar. It also features late star Om Puri.

It tells the story of a veteran police officer who becomes increasingly agitated when his partner is killed in the line of duty. To add to his woes, his daughter falls in love with his new daredevil partner.

On January 9, he shared a clip on his Instagram of his visit to a center for cows.

The video has Jackie spending time with the animals.

His post was captioned, "𝑃𝐸𝐴𝐶𝐸".

Talking about work, Jackie is all set to be a part of the crime series, "Chidiya Udd".

Scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon MX Player on January 15, the drama is inspired by Aabid Surti’s popular novel Cages.

"Chidiya Udd" will revolve around the life of a young Rajasthani woman named Seher, who gets caught up in the dark world of Mumbai's crime syndicate. The story moves forward as she attempts to break away from the chains of power and violence. The makers recently unveiled the official trailer of the forthcoming web series.

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the project has been jointly bankrolled by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri. Apart from Jackie Shroff, "Chidiya Udd" will also feature Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in crucial roles. Jackie Shroff will essay on the character of Qadir Khan in his next.

He will also be seen in "Housefull 5" alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, along with others. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie will reach the cinema halls on June 6.

