New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Former India cricketer and selector Jatin Paranjape believes Shreyas Iyer’s omission from the Asia Cup squad is notable and he should have been included in the 15-member team for the multi-nation tournament happening in the UAE from September 9-28.Iyer’s exclusion stands out, should have been a part of Asia Cup squad, says Paranjape

Iyer had scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175 and an average of 50.33 in IPL 2025 and even captained Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish. But he failed to find a place in both India’s squad for the Asia Cup and the five reserve players list.

"As always, it’s a very strong Indian team that will take the field at the Asia Cup. T20 is a format where India has done really well, and being the current world champions only adds to the confidence. The competition for places is so intense that any squad selection is bound to invite debate."

"For me, Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion stands out, I felt he should have been part of this squad, and there are at least three or four players who could have made way for him,” Paranjape told IANS on Thursday.

Paranjape, a member of the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee and co-founder of KheloMore, also expressed surprise over pacer Harshit Rana being picked ahead of fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who ended up as IPL 2025’s leading wicket-taker.

“I was also a bit surprised to see Harshit Rana in the mix. Clearly, he has the coach’s full backing, but I thought someone like Prasidh Krishna might have been a better pick,” he added.

However, Paranjape welcomed the mix of quality spinners in the squad, which he felt could prove handy in UAE conditions. "On the other hand, the spin department looks very solid with Axar, Varun and Kuldeep. Considering the UAE pitches will mostly be batsman-friendly but might offer some turn, India’s spin options look well covered," he added.

The Asia Cup will serve as a key build-up tournament for the Indian team ahead of them defending their Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, a tournament where they will also be co-hosts.

India will play its Asia Cup Group A games against the UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively. They will then face Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, before the Super Four stage and title clash takes centrestage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.