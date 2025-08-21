Nepal's longest modular bridge built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Panchthar

Kathmandu, Aug 21 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal jointly inaugurated a 70-metre span modular bridge built with Indian assistance over Hewa Khola in Panchthar district of Nepal.

This bridge connecting the northern and southern parts of Koshi province is the longest such bridge ever installed in Nepal, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Nepal. India provided 10 prefabricated steel bridges to Nepal, in the aftermath of September 2024 floods, at a cost of more than Nepali Rupees (NPR) 40 crore under grant for restoring vital road infrastructure damaged by flooding and enhancing connectivity.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated, "Ambassador Indian Embassy in Nepal and Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Nepal jointly inaugurated 70 metre span modular bridge built over Hewa Khola in Panchthar district. This bridge is the longest such bridge ever installed in Nepal, linking the northern and southern parts of Koshi province. The installation of Hewa Khola bridge was done by a team of technicians of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. In the process, 35 professionals of Nepal gained hands-on experience in erection of modular bridges at the site, resulting in capacity building in this niche domain."

Earlier on August 18, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri handed over light strike vehicles, critical care medical equipment and military animals to Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel at a special ceremony held at Nepali Army headquarters in Kathmandu.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Nepal stated, "Strengthening Defence Cooperation Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri handed over Light Strike Vehicles, Critical Care Medical Equipment and Military Animals to Suprabal Janasewashree Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, at a special ceremony at the Nepali Army HQ, Kathmandu. This handing over of items reflects the close relationship between the two armies and our robust defence cooperation. It embodies the spirit of trust and partnership that has long characterised our enduring ties."

The military equipment handed over by Foreign Secretary Misri included six light strike vehicles, two military dogs for breeding, six army horses, and a consignment of medical supplies. Prior to the ceremony, Misri held talks with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, with discussions focusing on bilateral interests and strengthening defence ties.

Misri was on a two-day visit to Kathmandu at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai from August 17-18. During his visit, he met Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and other senior political leaders of Nepal.

