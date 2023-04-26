ITTF president visits COC president in Beijing

Beijing, April 26 (IANS) International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) president Petra Sorling paid a visit to Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) president Gao Zhidan here.

Both sides exchanged ideas on cooperation in recent years, the successful delivery of many competitions and development in the future, reports Xinhua.

Also in attendance were Liu Guoliang, executive vice president of the ITTF and president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), and ITTF Group CEO Steve Dainton.

Gao recognized the ITTF's efforts in improving governance and transparency, sports integrity, anti-doping, and promoting gender equality, diversity and sustainable development.

Gao said it reflected international organizations' firm belief in China as the ITTF and the World Table Tennis (WTT) awarded the host of major competitions to the country on many occasions. He also thanked the ITTF for its support to the CTTA and Liu in carrying out their duties.

The COC chief also said that China will stage more sporting events and training camps in the future as it strives to become a sporting powerhouse.

Sorling gave a brief update on the preparations of table tennis competition of the 2024 Olympic Games to the COC, and discussed cooperation between the two sides to add more table tennis events to the 2028 Olympic Games program.

Sorling expressed her gratitude towards the COC for successfully delivering the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships last year in Chengdu against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With two WTT competitions held in China after the team table tennis worlds, Sorling said the organization had embraced the concept of sustainable development upheld by the ITTF.

After the meeting, Sorling visited the table tennis training venue at China's General Administration of Sport.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.