‘It's normal that he has ambition to fight for titles’: Vitor Pereira on Wolves forward Cunha

Wolverhampton, March 31 (IANS) After Wolverhampton Wanderers star forward Matheus Cunha confirmed his intentions to ‘fight for titles’, head coach Vitor Pereira claimed it is normal for a player of his quality to be ambitious.

Cunha is undergoing his career best season in terms of goals, having found the back of the net 13 times in 26 league games whilst also providing four assists.

"He knows his potential, he is a top player. It is normal that he has the ambition to fight for titles, it’s natural. It happens with other players. But the most important thing is to be committed and help the team to achieve our targets.

"At the end of the season, we will see. Next season I don't know, I don't know if I'll alive tomorrow. It's better to wait. The focus is the next game and the team,” said Pereira in a press conference.

The Portuguese head coach was also asked whether his comments would see him being reduced to a bench role.

"If training gives me the confidence to play with Cunha, I will play with him because he has the quality to help us. With goals, with assists, in this moment if he has the right mentality to be focused and be with us it’s very easy to manage. If not, I'm here to decide," added Pereira

The Brazilian forward confirmed he was tempted by offers to leave the club during the winter transfer window but felt it would not have been right to leave in the middle of the season.

“I had a lot of offers, but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal (of staying up). But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential,” said Cunha to The Guardian.

