It’s important that art bring about positive change in society, says Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who will be soon seen essaying the role of Irfan - the love interest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s transgender character of Harika in the upcoming streaming film ‘Haddi’, has shared that it’s important for every artiste to work in something which could bring about a positive social and political change in the society.

Talking to IANS, about his socially relevant part in ‘Haddi’, the actor said: “For an artiste, creating an art or working in something which could become a tool for political awakening or social awakening is very important, I personally feel. It's not about job satisfaction or creative satisfaction but every once in a while, I feel an artiste has to do a work through which they could say something and could bring a positive change in the society.”

He further mentioned: “It keeps your conscience clear it helps you understand the society that you live in it helps you understand the other perspectives and different rights of people and community and also from the point of view of personal growth and development its highly recommended that every artist does some work which has some value and terms of bringing about association social change or a political change.”

‘Haddi’ stream on ZEE5 from September 7.

