It is govt's responsibility whether to save Salman Khan or not: Pappu Yadav

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, has changed his stance over the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Yadav, who had expressed solidarity with the Bollywood star, on Friday said that it is the responsibility of the government whether to save Salman Khan or not and he has nothing to do with it.

In a Facebook Live session, Yadav also spoke about threats issued against him. Emphasising his commitment to his political commitments and principles despite potential dangers, he said he will be visiting Jharkhand on November 3 and dared his enemies to "come and eliminate" him.

Yadav said that while life and death are beyond anyone's control, he remains focused on his duty, unshaken by the social media criticism suggesting that he is fearful or requesting security.

"To live or to die is neither in my hands nor in yours, but to work and walk on the path of duty is in my hands," he said.

Yadav also dismissed claims that he's seeking protection following the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav had strongly criticised the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was allegedly involved in the murder of Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddique (a native of Bihar) in Mumbai, and even travelled to Mumbai to meet Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the deceased legislator.

