Israelis resume protests against judicial reforms despite negotiations: Media

Jerusalem, April 2 (IANS) Tens of thousands of Israelis resume demonstrations in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, calling for a complete cancellation of the government's judicial overhaul plan, according to the local media.

The Times of Israel, citing the estimation of Channel 12, reported that some 160,000 people were demonstrating in the major Israeli city on Saturday evening. Demonstrations were also held in several other cities.

Before the protests resurfaced, streets had largely remained calm for a few days in Israel since the ruling coalition and those opposing the reform started their negotiations on Thursday to find a compromise solution, Xinhua news agency reported.

On March 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a pause in the contentious legislation aimed at curbing what they called a too-powerful Supreme Court. The decision came after weeks of widespread protests and a brief nationwide strike.

The ruling coalition, which had pushed forward judicial reform bills in the parliament since the beginning of this year, argued that the Supreme Court often "intervenes" in political issues that should be determined by the legislature.

Opponents of the reforms believe the reform will weaken the courts and give the coalition too much power.

"We are on guard. The danger has not yet passed," Yair Lapid, Head of the Opposition, tweeted from one of the demonstrations. Lapid's party Yesh Atid is participating in the negotiations.

