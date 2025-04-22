Israeli PM vows 'forceful response' to Houthi attacks

Jerusalem, April 22 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would deliver a "forceful response" to repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthi forces.

Netanyahu made the threat on Monday during a public speech in Tel Aviv, which he said addressed "the Houthis and all those who wish us harm," vowing that "any attack against Israel will not go unanswered. There will be a forceful response."

The prime minister did not specify in what form the response would be made, but said Israel would not tolerate continued attacks on its territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also noted that the Houthis in Yemen, "who keep firing at Israel," have already taken "heavy blows from Israel and American allies."

Yemen-based Houthi forces have launched dozens of long-range missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, to show solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli bombardment.

Both the Israeli military and a US-led naval coalition stationed in the Red Sea have responded with several deadly airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-controlled areas and infrastructure to deter the group.

Earlier on Thursday Yemen's Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi said that his group had launched 26 attacks against Israel and 33 strikes on the US aircraft carrier and warships in the Red Sea since March 15.

In a televised speech aired by the group's al-Masirah TV, the Houthi leader said the attacks on Israel were carried out using "30 ballistic missiles and drones," while those targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorts involved "122 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones".

However, the Israeli military has reportedly intercepted many of the Houthi projectiles before they reached targets.

