Israeli army launches airstrikes on Lebanon's Bekaa

Beirut, March 14 (IANS) The Israeli army launched multiple airstrikes in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa region, according to Lebanese and Israeli sources.

Several Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the villages of Qousaya, Al-Sha'ara, and Janta in the eastern mountain range, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

Additionally, three sound bombs were dropped over the village of Kafr Kila in southeastern Lebanon, and an Israeli warplane flew "in a spiral pattern at high altitude over the city of Baalbek and its surrounding areas," said the report.

"Israeli warplanes fired six air-to-ground missiles at the eastern mountain range near Baalbek," a Lebanese security source told Xinhua, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Thursday that the Israel Defense Forces conducted an airstrike earlier in the day "on infrastructure at a site used by Hezbollah for manufacturing and storing strategic weapons" in Bekaa.

Since November 27, 2024, a US- and French-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has been in effect, bringing an end to prolonged clashes between Hezbollah and Israel triggered by the Gaza war.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli military occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming to target "threats" posed by Hezbollah. Israeli forces also remain in several strategic locations in Lebanon despite the Februry 18 withdrawal deadline outlined in the agreement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.