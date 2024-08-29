Israeli airstrike kills 8 Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, Aug 29 (IANS) At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli airstrike near a school with displaced people in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian security and medical sources said.

An Israeli warplane bombed with at least one missile in the vicinity of Al-Manfalouti School east of the city of Deir al-Balah, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the Israeli army has been operating in the Netzarim Corridor in recent weeks, having killed dozens of militants and dismantled hundreds of infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 58 people and wounded 131 others, bringing the total death toll to 40,534 and injuries to 93,778 since the onset of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

