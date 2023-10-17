Israeli Air Force hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 17 (IANS) The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said that it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in retaliation to the fire towards Israel from the neighbouring country the previous day.

"A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel," the Air Force said in a post on X.

It also posted a video of the strike.

The development comes just hours after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had announced that it was "striking Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon".

Aince the October 7 Hamas attack, there have been exchanges of fire across the border between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Hezbollah,which wields considerable power in Lebanon, is designated as a terror organisation by the US, UK and other countries.

They are considered to have a more sophisticated arsenal compared to Hamas, and are capable of hitting targets further inside Israel, the BBC reported.

On Monday while addressing Parliament, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned Iran and Hezbollah to remain on the side lines of the conflict.

“Don’t try us, you will be severely harmed,” he was quoted as saying.

