Israel says it killed Palestinian Mujahideen Brigades chief in Gaza

Jerusalem, June 8 (IANS) The Israeli military said that its forces had killed at least two senior members of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement in strikes in Gaza City, including a commander accused of involvement in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency said in a joint statement that As'ad Abu Sharaiya, head of the Mujahideen Brigades -- the armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement -- was killed in a joint operation. They accused Abu Sharaiya of playing "a key role" in the Hamas-led assault in 2023 and being "directly involved in the abduction, detention, and killing of Israeli hostages."

In a separate strike, Mahmoud Muhammad Hamid Kuhail, another militant said to have participated in the October 2023 assault, was also killed. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian militant groups on the deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) announced on Saturday they had recovered the body of a Thai national, Nattapong Pinta, 36, who was abducted alive by the Mujahideen Brigades during the October 7 attack. His body was recovered in a joint operation in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed Israeli forces were besieging a site in Gaza where an Israeli hostage, identified by spokesperson Abu Obeida as Matan Zangauker, is believed to be held. Abu Obeida warned that "the enemy will not be able to recover him alive."

Israel has not publicly responded to the claim, though Israeli media have reported that ongoing military operations are being conducted with caution to avoid harming remaining hostages.

