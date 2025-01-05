ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC go down to nine-men Kerala Blasters

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Punjab FC went down by a solitary goal to nine men Kerala Blasters FC in a tightly fought contest of the Indian Super League encounter played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Noah Sadaoui’s first half penalty was enough for the away side to clinch all three points as the Shers could not make use of the last quarter having a two-man advantage. The Shers suffered their fourth straight defeat and remain on eighth position with 18 points while Kerala Blasters, with their second straight win, are one place below with 17 points.

Panagiotis Dilmperis named a starting line-up with 10 Indian players, Asmir Suljic being the only foreigner. Muhammad Suhail F was handed his first start in the ISL as the academy product led the attack along with Nihal Sudeesh and Asmir. Dilmperis continued with a five man backline for the second match in a row with Muheet Shabir guarding the goal. Ricky Shabong and Nikhil Prabhu continued in the centre of midfield with the latter wearing the captain’s armband.

The first 25 minutes saw both teams struggling to find any clear cut chances in chilly conditions at the national capital. The game was mostly played in the centre of the field with both sides looking to play in the counterattacks. Kerala Blasters were the closest to score in that period but Korou Singh’s header went wide of the goal.

Both goalkeepers were called into action in the space of a few minutes. Adrian Luna’s thunderous shot from outside the box was athletically saved by Muheet Shabir. Melroy Assisi’s clearance saw Punjab FC turning a defensive corner into a counterattack as the ball fell on the path of Nihal Sudeesh whose solo run and shot was saved low by Sachin Suresh.

The deadlock eventually broke in the final minutes of the first half. Noah Sadaoui was brought down by Suresh Meitei inside the penalty box and the resultant penalty was converted calmly by the American to give the away side the lead.

The Shers started the second half strongly attacking the Blasters' defence with purpose. Leon Augustine squared a cross to Suhail inside the box but the youngster’s effort flew over the box. Punjab continued to pile on the pressure on the away side. Kerala Blasters were reduced to ten men after defender Milos Drincic pulled down Leon Augustine for his second yellow card offence. Kerala Blasters were further reduced to nine men in the 74th minute after Aibanbha Dohling clattered an elbow into Leon Augustine to stop a counterattack.

It was only one team from there on in the game as Punjab FC used the man advantage and Kerala Blasters were only clearing the lines and playing safely. They ultimately were able to thwart every attack of the The Shers and walked away with all three points.

Punjab FC will travel to Guwahati for their next fixture on January 10 against NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

