Ishwak Singh reacts to critical success of ‘Berlin’

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and others, 2024 has opened up on the success of his movie ‘Berlin’ in which he essays a mute character.

The film has been widely acclaimed for its in-depth, and masterful storytelling, making it a standout success both domestically and globally.

2024 has been a game-changer for the actor as he soared to great heights with ‘Berlin’. For him, it’s “a very special film”.

He said, “It’s been written and made with a lot of sensitivity, awareness, and skill. Atul Sabharwal is a masterful writer and director, and to collaborate with him was hugely satisfying. He dared to write a very difficult film and a challenging character and I’m glad that we could pull it off. I pulled all the stops to get the performance right”.

Talking about his preparation for the part, he said, “From learning sign language to interacting with people from the community and believing in the roadmap that Atul laid out”.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose and Anupriya Goenka. It is set against the backdrop of 1990s New Delhi, and is an espionage drama. It was recently screened at the ongoing Indian Film festival of Melbourne at Hoyts Cinema.

The story revolves around three main characters whose lives are about to collide in unexpected ways. Ishwak Singh essays the role of a deaf-mute young man accused of being a foreign spy. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen as a sign language expert tasked with unlocking the secrets hidden in silence. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Earlier, during the film’s OTT release announcement, Atul Sabharwal spoke about the chemistry between Aparshakti and Ishwak.

He said, “With 'Berlin', we've created a spy thriller that is sure to keep the audiences on the edge of their couches. The on-screen chemistry between Aparshakti and Ishwak is nothing short of electric - it's a treat that I believe viewers will thoroughly enjoy. We've poured our hearts and souls into this project, and I'm optimistic it will strike a chord with viewers. The entire team is excited and eagerly looking forward to the premiere. 'Berlin' is our labour of love that we can't wait to share with the world”.

