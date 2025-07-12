Ishwak Singh: ‘Mitti – Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ reminded me that returning home’s often about healing

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is currently seen in the show “Mitti – Ek Nayi Pehchaan,” reminded him that returning home isn’t always about heroism, it’s often about healing.

The new OTT series has drawn comparisons with Swades as both stories centre on emotionally distant professionals who reconnect with their roots, only to find a deeper meaning in places they once left behind.

Ishwak said: “Mitti and Swades may start from similar places, but the emotional journey is very different. Swades was about a man trying to bring change; Mitti is about a man trying to find himself. Raghav doesn’t come with a plan, he comes with guilt, confusion, and emotional baggage.”

He added: “And slowly, through conversations, memories, and setbacks, he begins to reconnect. That’s what made this role so personal for me. It reminded me that returning home isn’t always about heroism, it’s often about healing.”

Set in a real village in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mitti – Ek Nayi Pehchaan captures the rural landscape with authenticity focusing on issues like debt, water scarcity, and migration, without dramatization.

The show, which also stars Nikhil Jaiswal and Sharat Sonu, is about a successful corporate executive who finds himself torn between his urban life and rural roots, as past family bonds and a new connection with a District Collector reshape his path.

Ishwak made his screen debut with a small role in Raanjhanaa in 2013. He expanded into films with brief roles in the 2015 films Aligarh and Tamasha and had a bigger role in the romantic drama Tum Bin II.

He then played a supporting role opposite Sonam Kapoor in the comedy Veere Di Wedding. In 2019, he had a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced film Malaal, starring Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jafri.

In 2020, he starred as Imran Ansari, a young, idealistic cop in the crime thriller series Paatal Lok. In 2022 and 2023, he portrayed Vikram Sarabhai opposite Jim Sarbh's Homi J. Bhabha in the drama series Rocket Boys.

