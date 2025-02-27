Ishaan Khatter shares glimpses of enjoying time with ‘famjam’

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter spent some quality time with his “famjam” including his elder brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Kapoor.

Ishaan took to his Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures from their little getaway. The first picture showcased Ishaan and Shahid posing for a selfie in the pool at night time. The second was a photograph of the two brothers spending a fun time with the kids in the pool.

The third photograph was of Ishaan but in monochrome. The actor looked into the camera intensely as he posed shirtless. The last was a boomerang video of Ishaan and Mira making a funny face and then smiling at the camera.

“Brb famjam first,” Ishaan wrote as the caption.

It was on February 25 when Shahid turned 44. On the actor’s birthday, his younger brother penned a note for his “supernova big bro” and stated that nothing much has changed as he still steals his clothes.

Ishaan took to his Instagram, where he shared a few throwback pictures from their childhood days to now.

“Not much has changed! Still stealing your clothes. Happy birthday to the supernova big bro,” Ishaan, who is Shahid’s maternal half-brother, wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Ishaan spent some quality time in Kashmir. He shared a series of pictures and videos of himself surrounded by the exquisite beauty of Kashmir. He simply wrote in the caption, “Jannat”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming series ‘The Royals’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Netflix had recently dropped the teaser for ‘The Royals’ which is set to premiere as part of their 2025 lineup.

In the teaser, Ishaan plays Aviraaj Singh, the charming heir to the royal throne of Morpur, who crosses paths with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Bhumi), a high-achieving, no-nonsense CEO. Their chemistry sets the stage for a romance that seems destined to unfold amid royal traditions and modern ambition.

